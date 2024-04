Photo by fauxels on Pexels.com

The Fort Myers job fair is set to begin, with more than 100 positions available in multiple fields.

JobLink will host the event and feature prominent top Southwest Florida employers, including Metro Lagoons, Shamrock Roofing, Lee Health, Continental Properties, Bank of America, and Lee Schools.

Parking and admission are free, with interviews and same-day hiring possible.

A resume is not needed but is encouraged for prospecting employees.

The event will begin from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn Florida Gulf Coast University area, 16410 Corporate Commerce Way.

