Forgotten jewelry treasures for Mother’s Day

A Bonita Springs marketing company is embarking on a heartfelt ‘jewelry drive’ for Mother’s Day on May 12.

You can’t go wrong gifting your mom, or someone you consider as your mother, some new jewelry. That’s why TLC Marketing and Creative Services in Bonita Springs is helping elementary students give their moms the perfect gift, one piece of jewelry at a time.

“For Mother’s Day, we decided to do the jewelry drive on Monday and people coming in and out in with jewelry. It’s been very nice and I couldn’t ask for more,” said Trish Leonard, the owner of TLC Marketing and Creative Services.

Over 100 pieces of jewelry, including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more. The pieces of jewelry will soon go toward a greater cause called the heartfelt gesture.

“Is just simply to give from the heart. It’s not a financial giving, it’s more of the heart of what you can give from what’s around your house or in your jewelry boxes,” said Leonard.

The organization is partnering with Bonita Springs Elementary School to help students make their moms feel extra special for Mother’s Day in May.

“Some of the children at Bonita Springs Elementary come from low-income families,” said Leonard. It’s just heartwarming when you can give something back. They’re so appreciative of what we do.”

What makes the project more remarkable is that the kids get to hand-select from a stack of jewelry their moms may like.

“They get to choose anything they want whether it be a bracelet or a ring or a necklace for their moms and then they get it wrapped. It’s just the smiles on their faces is awesome,” said Leonard.

It makes the experience even more enjoyable and personal.

“I believe that any small gesture they can make is huge and it may not be big to us. But it is to them,” said Leonard.

But TLC’s mission doesn’t stop there. In a heartwarming collaboration with Adams Food Group, the local McDonald’s franchise is extending a special treat for single dads: a chance to share Happy Meals with their families.

“We must remember many households may not be moms, but there are a lot of great dads who also take care of their children,” said Leonard. In addition, the local Bonita Springs Rotary Club heard about the program and is now collecting jewelry from its members.”

TLC Marketing and Creative Services is accepting jewelry donations until April 30th. Donations can be dropped off by the TLC located at 9148 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.