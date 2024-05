As Lee County’s population approaches 1 million, it already has a political debate about how its citizens will be represented.

Three members of Southwest Florida’s state Legislature delegation hosted a public forum May 1 at Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, established by the state in 2015.

The debate is about whether to shift the county’s five-member commission from being elected countywide or with single-district voting. About 70 people filled the room for about an hour of discussion.

