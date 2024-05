Supply chain and transportation issues across the country have turned into career opportunities for students at Florida Southwestern State College.

FSW’s associate in science degree in supply chain management and a college credit certificate in logistics and transportation.

These two programs focus on preparing students to enter these growing markets, especially locally.

Dean of the School of Business and Technology Mary Myers said there is a huge demand following Hurricane Ian.

“If I’m going to be honest with the hurricane, we all know there’s going to be years of rebuilding, and supply chain is a problem worldwide, and we knew that it was going to be critical to have people who could operate in that arena in that sphere, and Southwest Florida as we rebuild,” Myers said.

One of those businesses is Scotlynn, a premier logistics and transportation provider, which said they are always looking for skilled workers.

“Every company needs people who know what they’re doing in the supply chain and logistics side of the operation, so, if you get a degree in that, you can work almost anywhere,” said Matt Romary, sales team captain at Scotlynn in Fort Myers.

Anywhere, or down here in Southwest Florida, Myers said these programs are all about helping their students secure their spots in the workforce.

“To know that we can help train students to go out and help our community solve these issues, it’s almost two long years, I feel a sense of recovery. Things are coming back we’re going to be fine, and this degree will really help our community as well as provide meaningful jobs for students,” Myers said.

FSW students can already sign up for these courses. Enrollment for the fall semester is open.

