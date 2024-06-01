1 dead in fatal Motorcycle crash

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left 1 person dead on Boy Scout Drive.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an active scene that happened early Saturday morning near Pondella Road.
It’s a great time to build your hurricane kit. Shop sales tax-free for select merchandise right now.
A slight break from our humidity, but it’s still a hot one.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has closed all four lanes of traffic to expedite the pedestrian crosswalk project.
The Florida Everblades dominated Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Final with a 8-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks.
As kids are beginning their summer vacation, a group of students from one school are looking ahead to the next four school years
Workers at Scoops on First break a sweat so Southwest Florida ice cream lovers can tackle a triple-digit heat index.
We spoke with Janella Newsome, the communications director for the Florida Department of Transportation District 1, who explained why the bridge is closing.
People are already trying to beat the heat and it isn’t even June 1, so one thing to avoid is having your air conditioner breaking at the peak of Summer.
WINK News met a group of homeless teens who are graduating high school and have big plans for the future.
The last day of school was Friday, May 31, marking the official start of summer for over a hundred thousand students in Lee County.
Police have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person.
The Fort Myers City Council’s new parking plan hopes to fix downtown’s parking puzzle for business employees.
Hurricane season begins in less than 24 hours, and so does the disaster sales tax holiday.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 1 person dead on Boy Scout Drive.
According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was traveling south on South Cleveland Avenue at a high speed approaching the intersection of Boy Scout Drive.
Meanwhile, a sedan was traveling north on US 41, approaching the intersection of Boy Scout Drive in the left turn lane.
According to the driver of the sedan, the signal was a green, left turn arrow.
As the Sedan began to make a left turn on Boy Scout Drive the motorcycle collided with the sedan, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.