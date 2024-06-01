WINK News

1 dead in fatal Motorcycle crash

Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 1 person dead on Boy Scout Drive.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was traveling south on South Cleveland Avenue at a high speed approaching the intersection of Boy Scout Drive.

Meanwhile, a sedan was traveling north on US 41, approaching the intersection of Boy Scout Drive in the left turn lane.

According to the driver of the sedan, the signal was a green, left turn arrow.

As the Sedan began to make a left turn on Boy Scout Drive the motorcycle collided with the sedan, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

