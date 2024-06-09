1 dead after Charlotte County crash

Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that left one dead in Charlotte County.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling north, in the left turn lane, of Duncan Road at the intersection of Turbak Drive.

Another sedan was traveling south on US-17, also approaching Turbak Drive.

The first sedan turned left in front of the second, causing the front of the second sedan to collide with the side of the first.

After the crash, the first sedan overturned and landed on the grass shoulder.

The driver of the first sedan, a 50-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.