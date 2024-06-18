New wastewater plant protects pristine ecosystem

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Lee County Commissioners are cracking down on abandoned boats, littering and those living on the water at bimini basin.
The Fort Myers Beach town council approved plans Monday for the Myerside Resort.
FGCU student Meagan Urbanek went to Scotland and won a world championship in Irish dancing.
WINK News first broke the story Monday that Fort Myers city leaders were hitting the brakes on downtown parking fees after 5 p.m., Now the city is providing some clarity.
Authorities are investigating the site of a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy riding a motorized scooter in South Fort Myers.
A Florida team is competing in the Stanley Cup Finals for the fifth straight year getting SWFL kids excited about the sport.
The perception of when old age starts is a moving target according to new research. As we age, most people tend to push the number back further and further.
A new wastewater treatment facility just opened, promising to solve long-standing sewage problems in the community.
Camp Shriver brings together young people with and without disabilities who participate in the same activities alongside one another.
Lee County commissioners met and approved the expansion of the Fort Myers Beach Pier, adding an additional year to its reconstruction.
Blu Sushi will remain open at one of its two locations, but the downtown Fort Myers restaurant will permanently close June 28, a little more than two months before its lease expires in September.
Law enforcement, fire rescue and school officials from Charlotte County are uniting forces in a drill to practice cross-agency skills when there is an emergency that separates children from their families.
After years of planning, the start of Port Charlotte’s new downtown begins June 21, when part of Promenades Mall, 3280 Tamiami Trail, will be demolished. It will make way for Promenades at Parkside, a walkable neighborhood that will eventually house hundreds of apartments, a boutique hotel, restaurants and offices.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from a donation tip jar at the Metro Diner in Port Charlotte.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to accept a federal grant of more than $1.8 million to assist homeless people.
A new wastewater treatment facility just opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It promises to solve the community’s long-standing sewage problems.
This project aims to protect both residents and the environment from potential health risks.
A ribbon cutting for a wastewater treatment facility may seem a little odd.
“It’s not a sexy thing to do a groundbreaking to a waste plant, right?” said Mario Diaz-Balart, representative for FL-26.
But Diaz-Balart and others fought to make this new wastewater plant a reality for the community and tourists alike.
“We’ve seen the damage that this plant not working has caused over the years,” Diaz Balart said.
Damage like the sewers bubbling up and possibly failing every time it rained in areas like Big Cypress Preserve and Everglades National Park, which was unacceptable for Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo.
“We thought at some point, it might explode, what would happen, we would have had sewage spilling into these pristine waters, which is unthinkable,” Passidomo said.
“Without this, you’re dealing with potential environmental issues. You’re dealing with potential health risk issues, as well,” Diaz-Balart said.
Local, state and national leaders worked together to secure $6.5 million to help the plant reach its current state.
Commissioner Bill McDaniel told us it was worth the eight-year wait for a community that sees more than 750,000 visitors a year.
“Infrastructure provides for tourism, provides for all of the businesses and the economic sustainability of any community,” McDaniel said.
“Make sure that we preserve Everglades National Park, Big Cypress 10,000 islands because it’s all connected. It’s one ecosystem,” Diaz-Balart said.
That connected ecosystem will now be cleaner because of Everglades City’s vision. The wastewater plant is just the first step in Everglades City’s growth.
Officials hope to transition other surrounding communities that are still on septic and well systems to sewer systems that will connect to the Everglades City plant.