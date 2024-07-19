WINK News

Deadline approaches to register to vote for primary election in SWFL

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Voters emerge from Sabathani Community Center after casting their ballots during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(David Joles /Star Tribune via AP)

Early voting for the primary election starts less than a month from now, which means deadlines are fast approaching.

Early voting for Southwest Florida residents provides a convenient opportunity for voters to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

On Aug. 20 we have primary elections before the general election in November.

One thing voters may need a reminder of is that all previous vote-by-mail requests expired in Florida at the end of 2022. If you plan to vote by mail in 2024, you must submit a new request form.

Also important to remember is that since Florida is a closed primary state, only voters who are registered political party members may vote for their respective party’s candidate in a primary election. The voter registration and party change deadline for the 2024 Primary Election is July 22.

The deadline to register to vote is 29 days before any election.

Provided below are the counties where you can register to vote, along with their early voting dates:

Collier County: Aug. 10

Early Voting

  • Aug. 10 – Aug. 17 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Offices

  • Main office: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Building, 3750 Enterprise Ave., Naples, FL 34104 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

Lee County: Aug. 10

Early Voting

  • Aug. 10 – Aug. 17 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Offices

  • Fort Myers Offices: Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex, 2480 Thompson St., 3rd Floor, Fort Myers, FL 33901
  • South Fort Myers Branch Office, 13180 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907
  • Cape Coral Office: Lee County Government Center, 1039 SE 9th Ave., Cape Coral, FL 33990
  • Bonita Springs Office: Bonita Commons, 25987 S. Tamiami Trail, #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
  • Lehigh Acres Office: 600 Homestead Road S., #9, Lehigh Acres 33974
  • All offices: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Charlotte County: Aug. 5

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot: Aug. 8

Early Voting

  • Aug. 5 – Aug. 18

Offices

  • Port Charlotte Office: Murdock Circle 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 3394 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
  • Punta Gorda Office: Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 | 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Englewood Office: Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive Englewood, FL 34224 | 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hendry County: Aug. 5

Early Voting

  • Aug. 5 – Aug. 17 | 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Offices

  • LaBelle Office: 25 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle, FL 33935  
  • Clewiston Office: 1100 S. Olympia St., Suite 504 Clewiston, FL 33440

DeSoto County – Aug. 5

Early Voting

  • Aug. 5 – Aug. 17

Offices

  • 201 E. Oak St., Room 104, Arcadia, FL 34266 | 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday | 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekends

