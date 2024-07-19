RSW ground stops multiple airlines due to Microsoft outage

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) has been experiencing technology issues due to a worldwide Microsoft outage, causing a ground stop for multiple airlines.

According to Downdetector.com, Delta, Allegiant, American, and United Airlines are experiencing flight delays due to the outages.

WINK News contacted RSW to provide a statement regarding the outages.

The Chief Communications & Marketing Officer’s responses are provided below:

“The outage primarily impacted American Airlines, Delta, and United Airlines. Flights at RSW were delayed and/or canceled due to this. I do not have a recap yet. American Airlines and Delta have resumed operations at RSW, and United is coming online. We expect DL to follow shortly. You need to contact these air carriers for the most up-to-date information on what they experienced.”

WINK News sports reporter Sylvie Sparks was seen scurrying through RSW, trying to make her flight after experiencing delays with Delta.

WINK News reporter Sommer Senne briefly spoke with Sparks about how flight customers must be fluid while adjusting to sudden changes.

“It’s been a hectic morning, so seeing how hectic and confused everyone else is refreshing,” said Sparks. “My flight from Delta was delayed, and I noticed that Southwest Airlines was among the first to return online, so I rebooked my flight with them.”

Sparks expressed concerns that the outage will affect connecting flights, causing customers to scramble or miss their flights.

Early reports from the Associated Press possibly link the outage to the online security firm Crowdstrike.

According to the AP, “A recording playing on CrowdStrike’s customer service line said, “CrowdStrike is aware of the reports of crashes on Microsoft ports related to the Falcon sensor,” it said, referring to one of its products used to block online attacks. It said callers should monitor its customer support portal.”

Mircosoft is a client of Crowdstrike.

Flight customers have been experiencing delays throughout Friday morning.

It remains unclear when the flights will resume progress; however, WINK News will update you whenever new information becomes available.

