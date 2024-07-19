RSW ground stops multiple airlines due to Microsoft outage

WINK News
Allegiant Air will add a route to Savannah, Georgia, from Punta Gorda Airport starting Nov.14.
A man has been transported to the hospital after reportedly crashing into an unoccupied building in Fort Myers.
Fifth Third Bank closed its longtime bank there last August. Before the eye-catching building became a bank, it was a string of short-lived restaurants and nightclubs. Recent talk that the former bank was going to be a restaurant again ended up being just a rumor.
Early voting for the primary elections provides SWFL residents a convenient opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
WINK News sent a list of five questions to Southwest Florida school district superintendents. Read what they had to say.
One year has passed, and the family of Barry Schmalbach is seeking the answer to one question: Where is his body?
The Weather Authority is tracking more heat for this Friday along with scattered rain showers expected inland this afternoon.
The Cape Coral Police Department closed the intersection of Pine Island Road and Andalusia Boulevard due to a major traffic incident.
On Thursday night, people living in Buckingham met with the commissioner candidates hoping to get their votes.
The playground, A safe space for kids to dream, quickly became a nightmare for three-year-old Ava after she was allegedly left outside of her daycare.
The final day of the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both sides went back at the bargaining table Thursday, and the teachers union asked the district for an additional $32,000 to the current base salary.
After breaking records on the diamond for FSW, first baseman Victor Figueroa was selected by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Draft.
Sawfish mortalities and bizarre fish behavior have been reported in the Florida Keys and other parts of Florida as far back as Fall 2023. Scientists aren’t sure exactly what is causing the event but are beginning to piece together the difficult puzzle.
Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) has been experiencing technology issues due to a worldwide Microsoft outage, causing a ground stop for multiple airlines.
According to Downdetector.com, Delta, Allegiant, American, and United Airlines are experiencing flight delays due to the outages.
WINK News contacted RSW to provide a statement regarding the outages.
The Chief Communications & Marketing Officer’s responses are provided below:
“The outage primarily impacted American Airlines, Delta, and United Airlines. Flights at RSW were delayed and/or canceled due to this. I do not have a recap yet. American Airlines and Delta have resumed operations at RSW, and United is coming online. We expect DL to follow shortly. You need to contact these air carriers for the most up-to-date information on what they experienced.”
WINK News sports reporter Sylvie Sparks was seen scurrying through RSW, trying to make her flight after experiencing delays with Delta.
WINK News reporter Sommer Senne briefly spoke with Sparks about how flight customers must be fluid while adjusting to sudden changes.
“It’s been a hectic morning, so seeing how hectic and confused everyone else is refreshing,” said Sparks. “My flight from Delta was delayed, and I noticed that Southwest Airlines was among the first to return online, so I rebooked my flight with them.”
Sparks expressed concerns that the outage will affect connecting flights, causing customers to scramble or miss their flights.
Early reports from the Associated Press possibly link the outage to the online security firm Crowdstrike.
According to the AP, “A recording playing on CrowdStrike’s customer service line said, “CrowdStrike is aware of the reports of crashes on Microsoft ports related to the Falcon sensor,” it said, referring to one of its products used to block online attacks. It said callers should monitor its customer support portal.”
Mircosoft is a client of Crowdstrike.
Flight customers have been experiencing delays throughout Friday morning.
It remains unclear when the flights will resume progress; however, WINK News will update you whenever new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.