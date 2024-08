Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference in Tallahassee regarding the looming landfall of Hurricane Debby.

During the news conference held on Monday, DeSantis’s opening comments were to announce that Hurricane Debby had made landfall in Steinhatchee.

Debby’s track is similar to that of Hurricane Idalia in August 2023; however, Idalia’s maximum sustained winds are around 80 mph, while Debby entered the Big Bend at 120 mph.

Storm surge and flooding have been reported throughout the state, with impacts being felt first in Southwest Florida.

Around 143,000 people are without power due to the impacts of the storm.

DeSantis commented that Floridians must avoid roadways as road flooding can impact motorists.

The Florida Department of Transportation has been ordered to be available for 24-hour shifts to assist throughout the storm.

Other Florida government departments are prepped to assist residents throughout the duration of the storm.

Finally, if you have a generator, do not use it inside your home, as carbon monoxide poisoning may occur.