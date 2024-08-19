Perdue recalls 167,000 Lbs of chicken nuggets nationwide after consumers find metal wire in some packages

WINK News
The City of Palms Classic basketball tournament will return to the Suncoast Credit Union arena in December.
Colorectal cancer often spreads to the liver requiring long-term chemotherapy, but now doctors are turning to a unique infusion to treat it.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old golden lab was neglected so long that veterinarians found maggots inside her.
Hodges University’s final days are edging closer. The college’s last classes are Aug. 25, a year after the institution announced it would close.
Michelle Lerario has enjoyed smoking cigars for 30 years and particularly enjoyed going to Fedora’s Cigar & Wine Bar in Punta Gorda.
The square tiles are all that remain of Plaka on the Beach, a Greek-themed restaurant that had been in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach since 1981.
SpongeBob is the newest member of the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Later today, President Biden will address the crowd at the United Center in Chicago to kick off the event.
The man accused of murdering his boyfriend in Cape Coral is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing that has been rescheduled for Tuesday.
Crowds of activists began gathering Monday in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention, hoping to call attention to issues such as economic injustice, reproductive rights and the war in Gaza.
The Lee County Solid Waste Department has announced an adjustment to its operation hours at the Household Chemical Waste Collection Facility.
The stage is set for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as WINK News attends the affair to provide you with the most current updates.
A man has been arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department received a tip claiming he stole a pickup truck.
A man has passed away from his injuries following an electric shock he received while cutting tree branches in Cape Coral.
Check your freezers Southwest Florida. Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders after some customers reported finding metal wire embedded in the products.
According to Perdue and the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall covers select lots of three products: Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, Butcher Box Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets and Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets.
FSIS and Perdue determined that some 167,171 pounds (75,827 kilograms) of these products may be contaminated with a foreign material after receiving an unspecified number of customer complaints. In a Friday announcement, Maryland-based Perdue said that the material was “identified in a limited number of consumer packages.”
The company later “determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s senior vice president of food safety and quality, said in a prepared statement. Shaw added that Perdue decided to recall all impacted packages “out of an abundance of caution.”
There are no confirmed injuries or adverse reactions tied to eating these products to date, according to FSIS and Perdue. Still, FSIS is concerned that the products may be in consumers’ freezers.
The now-recalled tenders and nuggets can be identified by product codes listed on both Perdue and FSIS’s online notices. All three impacted products have a best if used by date of March 23, 2025, and establishment number “P-33944” on the back of the package. They were sold at retailers nationwide.
Consumers who have the recalled chicken are urged to throw it away or return the product to its place of purchase. Perdue is offering full refunds to impacted consumers who can call the company at 866-866-3703.
Foreign object contamination is one of the the top reasons for food recalls in the U.S. today. Just last November, Tyson Foods recalled nearly 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms) of chicken nuggets after consumers also found metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped products. Beyond metal, plastic fragments, rocks, bits of insects and more “extraneous” materials have prompted recalls by making their way into packaged goods.