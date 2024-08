The final night of the Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago on Thursday.

The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Tim Walz, gave an electric performance, but not every single Democrat is on board.

Delegates from the uncommitted movement staged a sit-in outside the United Center on Thursday, hoping it would push the DNC to include a Palestinian speaker.

Musical artist P!nk performed her hit single “What About Us.”

Thursday, the focus was on Vice President Kamala Harris, who accepted the nomination for the Democratic Party.

Harris spoke highly of President Joe Biden, who decided not to seek reelection for the 2024 race.

“Your record is extraordinary, as history will show,” said Harris.

We met up with a woman who shares a classroom with Harris, shares a sorority with her and flew from Fort Myers to Chicago to hear her Alpha Kappa Alpha sister speak.

Watch above for the full story.