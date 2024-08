Cats, cats and cats. The owner and employees of a Collier County restaurant aren’t turning away their feline customers.

L’appetito owner Paul Landi said he’s been caring for the felines hanging out around his restaurant for decades.

Ten cats and three kittens are being cared for right now. They have shelters in the bushes. They are given food and water twice a day and even brought to the vet when needed.

These spoiled cats are a staple at the L’appetito Pizza on Immokalee Road.

The owners and employees are animal lovers, so in addition to feeding their customers, they take shifts feeding their feline friends. While they do what they can, they would rather see their cats in homes than on the streets.

“I would love to have all these cats adapted than have them go into the good homes. Everybody deserves some love, and animals are unconditional love at all times. Go to the shelter and adopt animals. That’s my message because there’s so many looking for a wonderful home,” Landi said.

If you’re in the market for a furry friend, you can come to the restaurant, get some pizza and adopt a feline at the same time.

The owners also stressed the importance of getting your animals neutered and chipped.