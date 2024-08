The Lee County Department of Transportation is planning to add an extra lane and a shoulder to the Cape Coral Bridge for both directions.

Construction is set to start in 2027 but the county held a meeting on Wednesday for public input.

Some residents are worried about how a new bridge could change the traffic they see every day. Others are excited to see bike lanes and pedestrian paths be prioritized.

All opinions are being taken into account since it is early in the process.

Rob Price is the Director of the Lee County Department of Transportation. He is taking into account the population growth of Cape Coral when it comes to adding to the bridge.

“When we were going through this project, this wasn’t just replacements of the bridges with the four-lane bridge,” said Price. “We looked at the need for additional capacity due to growth, and that’s what urged the county commissioners to direct us to go ahead and move forward with six landing of the bridge.”

The Lee County Department of Transportation is taking feedback for what’s to come for the Cape Coral Bridge. Wednesday night’s meeting showed the plan as it stands right now.

Carrol Swanson lives in the Caloosa Yacht and Racquet Club and he’s worried about the change.

“We can’t get out of our subdivision,” said Swanson. “They claim that there’ll be enough breaks in the traffic that we’re going to be able to come to a dead stop for one or two main roads at 55 miles an hour. It’s not going to happen. “

If Swanson wanted to leave his community under the new plan he would have to make a right turn on College Parkway, go underneath the bridge to make a U-turn to then head back towards McGregor.

While this is considered the “preferred plan” there’s also a “no build” option.

Data shows there are 20 years left on the bridge in accordance with a 75-year life span.

If Lee County goes forward with the preferred plan, construction is expected to start in 2027.

Public comment is open online until Sep. 11.