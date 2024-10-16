WINK News

Bicyclist killed following motorcycle crash on Three Oaks Parkway

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and two motorcycles on Three Oaks Parkway.

According to FHP, the crash was reported at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Three Oaks Parkway and north of Corkscrew Road.

The two motorcycles were traveling north on Three Oaks Parkway, north of Corkscrew Road, while the bicyclist, a 64-year-old man, was traveling from the east shoulder of Three Oaks Parkway to the center median, north of Corkscrew Road.

The bicyclist then entered the pathway of both motorcyclists, causing a collision on the northbound travel lane.

Both motorcyclists sustained minor injuries and were transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

The bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

