Local band Roxx Revolt says farewell to SWFL

Local rock band Roxx Revolt is saying farewell to Southwest Florida. CREDIT: Archive 79 Media

After six years of rocking Southwest Florida, local band Roxx Revolt is setting its’ sights on the nation’s musical mecca: Nashville, Tenn.

Lead singer Roxx Barrios said that while the band regards their start in Southwest Florida fondly, they also want to seek out opportunities in more music-oriented communities.

“I love the music scene over here, it’s awesome. But I don’t know if I could compare it to Nashville,” said Barrios.

Throughout their career, the four-piece band has traveled across the country to perform in cities like Los Angeles and Nashville that are known for their buzzing music scenes.

“Every day of the week, there’s live music happening,” said Barrios. “There’s more opportunities for other shows, for bigger shows.” From left to right: Jake Shockley (guitarist), Chris Campo (drummer), Roxx Barrios (vocalist) and Devin Lashbrook (bassist). CREDIT: Archive 79 Media

In the past few months, Roxx Revolt has undergone a series of changes that have brought a fresh, new take on the image and style fans are used to.

Playing alongside Jake Shockley on guitar and Chris Campo on drums is Roxx Revolt’s newest addition: bassist Devin Lashbrook.

Lashbrook joined the ensemble following the departure of Roxx Revolt’s former bassist, Dan Heath.

Barrios said that Lashbrook instantly connected with the group.

“He has added something different that we didn’t have before, some different color, so we lost something, but we gained something else, and what we have right now feels great,” said Barrios.

On Saturday, the band will be hosting their own music festival, Revolt Fest, at Ceremony Brewing in Bonita Springs.

Revolt Fest will feature appearances by both local and non-local musicians, as well as several drag performers.

“The whole festival is oriented to merge cultures,” said Barrios. “We have people of all backgrounds performing and people of all backgrounds watching.”

Visitors can also expect a number of local vendors at the Halloween-themed event.

Revolt Fest will also serve as the band’s farewell to Southwest Florida, as they prepare to take on the music capital of the United States.

“Because it’s our last local show, we’re kind of nostalgic about it, but we’re also very happy and excited,” said Barrios.