Local band Roxx Revolt says farewell to SWFL

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A family is seeking answers after a Fort Myers man was found shot multiple times outside his apartment on Oct. 6. The shooting occurred at the Sunterra Apartments along Evans Ave.
Hurricane Milton slammed Charlotte County, much like Hurricane Ian did with Fort Myers Beach.
The School District of Lee County has announced their make-up dates due to days missed from Hurricane Milton.
The refreshing smell of the sea at Laishley Park Marina has been replaced by the thick stench of fuel.
After six years of rocking Southwest Florida, local band Roxx Revolt is setting its’ sights on the nation’s musical mecca: Nashville, Tenn.
Before Hurricane Milton even made landfall, a violent tornado ripped through the community of Matlacha.
A 16-year-old girl is dead, the apparent victim of alleged gang activity in Hendry County she was not involved in.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with its annual “Cops & Goblins” Halloween event in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
A woman has been arrested in Collier County after shooting another woman in the face, killing her.
The Florida Gulf Coast University women’s golf program is having its best season so far.
After teaming up for 3 TDs in the win over Lely, Immokalee QB Chris Germinal and WR Gilbert Charles are the WINK News Players of the Week.
All eyes are on an area in the gulf for a suspected red tide bloom.
A Punta Gorda homeowner said he saw damage from Hurricane Milton to his home and his boat.
We’re tracking a spike of cases in vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria, after hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Beach Bar, destroyed Sept. 28, 2022, by Hurricane Ian, broke ground Oct. 17 off I Street on Fort Myers Beach, just south of Lani Kai Island Resort.
After six years of rocking Southwest Florida, local band Roxx Revolt is setting its’ sights on the nation’s musical mecca: Nashville, Tenn.
Lead singer Roxx Barrios said that while the band regards their start in Southwest Florida fondly, they also want to seek out opportunities in more music-oriented communities.
“I love the music scene over here, it’s awesome. But I don’t know if I could compare it to Nashville,” said Barrios.
Throughout their career, the four-piece band has traveled across the country to perform in cities like Los Angeles and Nashville that are known for their buzzing music scenes.
“Every day of the week, there’s live music happening,” said Barrios. “There’s more opportunities for other shows, for bigger shows.”
From left to right: Jake Shockley (guitarist), Chris Campo (drummer), Roxx Barrios (vocalist) and Devin Lashbrook (bassist). CREDIT: Archive 79 Media
In the past few months, Roxx Revolt has undergone a series of changes that have brought a fresh, new take on the image and style fans are used to.
Playing alongside Jake Shockley on guitar and Chris Campo on drums is Roxx Revolt’s newest addition: bassist Devin Lashbrook.
Lashbrook joined the ensemble following the departure of Roxx Revolt’s former bassist, Dan Heath.
Barrios said that Lashbrook instantly connected with the group.
“He has added something different that we didn’t have before, some different color, so we lost something, but we gained something else, and what we have right now feels great,” said Barrios.
On Saturday, the band will be hosting their own music festival, Revolt Fest, at Ceremony Brewing in Bonita Springs.
Revolt Fest will feature appearances by both local and non-local musicians, as well as several drag performers.
“The whole festival is oriented to merge cultures,” said Barrios. “We have people of all backgrounds performing and people of all backgrounds watching.”
Visitors can also expect a number of local vendors at the Halloween-themed event.
Revolt Fest will also serve as the band’s farewell to Southwest Florida, as they prepare to take on the music capital of the United States.
“Because it’s our last local show, we’re kind of nostalgic about it, but we’re also very happy and excited,” said Barrios.