Beloved Community Leader Fredrick Dunbar Morgan II Passes Away

Fredrick Dunbar Morgan II, a beloved community leader and educator, passed away on April 22nd, according to reports. Morgan, a retired director of Project HOPE at Florida Southwestern State College, was known for his dedication to encouraging and supporting local youth in pursuing higher education.

Morgan, a native of Fort Myers, graduated Cum Laude from South Carolina State University with a Bachelor’s degree in public administration. He joined Edison State College in 1984 as a minority admissions counselor and later became a minority recruiter for the college. In 2003, he was named the coordinator of the Project HOPE Scholarship Program, which has contributed to student success in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years.

In addition to his work at Edison State College, Morgan was also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He volunteered with numerous philanthropic and community organizations over the years and was recognized with several community service awards, including three consecutive Florida African-American Student Association Exemplary Service Awards, the Edison State College African-American Student Association Outstanding Advisor Award, the Omega Psi Phi Achievement Week Community Service Award, and the Dunbar Festival Committee/Lee County Black History Society Leadership Award.

Lee Pitts, the host of Lee Pitts Live, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Fredrick D. Morgan. Pitts shared that Morgan was one of a handful of local people he found worthy of an autobiography interview during his 32 years of hosting the show. In an exclusive interview 11 years ago, Pitts had the opportunity to showcase Morgan’s life and contributions.

Watch the interview below:

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson also expressed his condolences on Facebook, saying, “Rest In Peace Fred.”

The passing of Fredrick Dunbar Morgan II has impacted not only his family and friends but also the community as a whole.

His contributions to the Fort Myers community will be greatly missed.