5 people hospitalized after dump truck crash on Alico Rd

The aftermath of a crash between an SUV and a dump truck on Alico Road in Lee County, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Credit: San Carlos Park Fire Department

Five people were taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center after a Tuesday morning crash between an SUV and a dump truck on Alico Road in Lee County.

According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department, the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Alico Road near Youngquist Brothers Rock. Two people were left entrapped and had to be extricated by fire crews.

Three of the people were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts.

The Estero Fire Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are present at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.