Cape Coral proposes upgrades for Jaycee Park

Jaycee Park in Cape Coral is up for a makeover. (CREDIT: WINK News)

A beloved park could see changes that turn it from a nature lover’s paradise into a top hangout spot with amenities like volleyball courts, new playgrounds and a food truck park and a bar.

The Cape Coral city council is considering making these changes to Jaycee Park and will discuss them next week.

People in the area love the proposed changes.

Four out of five people WINK News spoke to jumped for joy at the possibility of a bar, just as long as it doesn’t disturb the peace of Jaycee Park.

One other person loves the place just as it is.

Jaycee Park has trees, playgrounds and dogs, but could it have more?

Rose Suarez swears the designs are great.

“That would be great,” she said.

The designs include a new path down the water.

“A little bit of a barrier. which would be nice too for the kids don’t worry about them accidentally wandering off into the water I think that’d be great,” Suarez said.

Suarez is also excited about the possibility of a food truck park.

“We are foodies,” she said.

Nathan Kitts, of Cape Coral, said, “You sold me on the bar.”

The plan includes volleyball courts, new playgrounds and 24 boat slips.

But to Virginia Griffith, new and improved could also mean crowded and loud.

That’s two things she loves avoiding at Jaycee Park.

“The updates, I don’t think it’s a large enough area for you, if you look around, you can see it’s not a very big park,” Griffith said. “It’s nice. It’s nice for people to bring their children and these nice little playgrounds, but it’s never overcrowded.”