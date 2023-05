WINK News has reported time and time again how our children are struggling mentally. At the same time, there are not enough experts available to treat kids.

The current wait time for a pediatric psychiatrist in Southwest Florida is six to eight weeks. WINK anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Dr. Jason Sabo, who works for Lee Health in the area of pediatric behavioral health, to discuss how we reached this situation.

Watch the full interview above.