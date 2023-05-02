Florida Lottery surpasses $44 billion in contributions to education

Florida Lottery logo

The Florida Lottery announced Monday it has surpassed $44 billion in contributions to education since its inception in 1988.

“We are proud of the impact our contributions make on schools, teachers, and students, and for the invaluable resources these funds provide to enable our state to improve education,” said Florida Lottery Secretary, John F. Davis. “As we look forward to the future, we remain committed to providing the best possible experience for our players while also making a positive impact on our communities.”

Lottery officials said that Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion.

It was also announced that more than $8 billion has been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has enabled over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997.