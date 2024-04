The Florida book ban has been in effect for a year, limiting what children can access while in school.

Since then, numerous books have been temporarily taken from shelves for review due to the potential risk of exposure to sexual content.

In Lee County, 88,000 books have been taken into review, with notable authors like Stephen King and Anne Rice being potentially removed from shelves.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis states that the book ban has experienced too many challenges since its passing, so a new bill signed on Tuesday may help rectify the issue.

House Bill 1285 aims to change many aspects of Florida’s education system, including revisions to the book ban.

Currently, any Floridian can challenge as many books as they desire; however, starting July 1, people without children in the school district will be limited to one complaint per month.

People with children in the school district can still challenge as many books as they see fit.

DeSantis claims this change will reduce the number of books being challenged and removed from schools.

According to DeSantis, the ban was intended to prevent children from being exposed to literature containing sexuality and gender identity.