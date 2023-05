Students walk down a school hallway. Credit: WINK News

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that will give Florida middle and high school students a few more hours of sleep.

House Bill 733 was approved on Thursday by the Florida Senate, prohibiting middle schools from starting earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools from starting earlier than 8:30 a.m.

The bill was passed to combat the effects of sleep deprivation, which could affect students’ academics.