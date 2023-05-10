Charlotte Co.’s first mixed-use zoning for redevelopment of Promenades Mall moves to commissioners

The Charlotte County’s Planning and Zoning Board recommended approval of a small-scale plan amendment from commercial land use to compact growth mixed-use of a 26-acre site in Port Charlotte. The recommended approval for Promenades Mall, 3280 Tamiami Trail, also includes a rezoning recommendation from commercial general to mixed-use.

Originally constructed in 1976, the mall consists of 230,000 square feet of retail, medical and office space. Robert Berntsson, who represents the applicant, JLJI PC LLC, called it the vibrant center of Charlotte County.

“The movie theater was here,” he said. “Sears was there. This is where you went in Charlotte County. … The facility has clearly aged. They’ve done some improvements to it over the years, but it’s time for a revitalization of Promenades Mall.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.