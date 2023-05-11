Dead newborn baby found in Lakeland dumpster

Credit Pexels.com

A human fetus was found behind a Lakeland dumpster Thursday morning. Lakeland police are currently investigating the cause of death.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor states that a man was going through garbage bins alongside the 3600 block of South Florida Avenue when he discovered a bag containing the fetus.

“The bag had a male baby (that) still had the placenta attached and the umbilical cord,” Taylor states.

The fetus was taken to the medical examiner’s office for a postmortem examination.

“There could be several charges depending on what the medical examiner determines. Whether the child was killed. Was the child stillborn? You could have a homicide charge. Did the child suffocate in the bag? We’re still waiting on the results of the autopsy,” Taylor states.

This investigation is ongoing.