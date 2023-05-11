Hendry County Centennial celebration

Hendry County is celebrating a big milestone by welcoming in its 100th year since being founded.

Thursday night’s events to celebrate the milestone include historical displays, presentations, and fireworks. WINK News spoke with locals and business owners who are pleased not much has changed in the past century.

For example, Larry Davidson, from Davidson’s Dry Cleaning, makes a living taking care of people’s shirts. It’s not a stretch to say it’s a family tradition. Especially considering it’s what his father had done for over 70 years and his grandfather before that.

“We’re the third generation. Now it’s our business. And my father still comes and helps us every day at 87 years old,” Davidson said.

Opening its doors in 1928, Davidson’s Dry Cleaning has deep roots in the area and could map out how the city has changed.

“Whenever I was little, LaBelle was probably 800 people. And now it’s, I don’t know how many, but it’s just grown a whole lot,” Davidson said.

Places grow all the time, but for Labelle and Hendry County, it’s been slow and steady over its first 100 years.

“Getting bigger, but still good,” Davidson said.

Thursday night, the City of LaBelle joins forces with Hendry County celebrating its founding and future but reminiscing about its past.

“It’s beautiful history. And it just, you know, our pioneer roots, that’s what we celebrate,” Julie Wilkins, the Mayor of LaBelle, said.

Hendry County will also open a time capsule left in the cornerstone of a building 100 years ago. The mayor said she’s not quite sure what’s inside but it will certainly be exciting to find out.