Punta Gorda police investigating shooting death at apartment complex

(CREDIT: Punta Gorda Police Department)

Authorities are investigating a suspicious shooting death in a Punta Gorda apartment complex.

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on an individual in a vehicle at the Seven Palms apartment complex off of Taylor Road on Saturday at around 11:15 p.m.

Officers determined the individual did not die of a self-inflicted gunshot, the police department said.

“It is believed that this was an isolated incident and was not a random act. There is no reason to believe there is any threat to the general public,” the department said.