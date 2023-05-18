Man calls housekeeper to clean Golden Gate Estates crime scene, deputies say

Collier County deputies say, Anthony Corrado, 34, killed his grandmother and severely beat his grandfather.

According to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Corrado called a housekeeper to help him clean up the crime scene in Golden Gate Estates. But when the housekeeper saw the grandmother’s body, she ran away.

The housekeeper explained to detectives that when she went to her car to get cleaning supplies, she tracked down deputies instead. When deputies got to the scene, Corrado’s grandmother was dead. His grandfather was alive but needed to be rushed to the hospital.

Meagan Kouba told WINK News her biggest fear became a reality on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately was a matter of time before something like this happen. It just breaks my heart that it was an elderly couple who did nothing but try to take care of him and get him help when he needed it,” Kouba said.

Kouba believes her neighbor’s love and attention weren’t enough to save them from Corrado. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says he murdered his grandmother and beat his grandfather in the home they shared in the Golden Gate Estates. Detectives noted that a bloody hammer was found at the scene.

“His arrest record is scary, and had zero remorse for impeding on anyone’s private property or personal space since he got out of prison,” Kouba said.

Kouba showed WINK News videos of Corrado snooping around her home.

Deputies said he tried getting a housekeeper to help him cover up his crime and move the bodies. Kouba told WINK News that Corrado scared her to her core.

“Last night was the first time that I could take a deep breath before I went to bed, knowing that I wouldn’t have to have a gun next to my nightstand for the first time,” Kouba said. “Last night was the first time that I could actually breathe and know that I my house and my family were not in any sort of danger at all whatsoever.”

Corrado was supposed to face a judge Thursday afternoon. However, he refused based on medical reasons. Nonetheless, the judge ordered that Corrado be held without bond.

It’s unclear how his grandfather is doing as of Thursday evening.