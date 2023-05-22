Cape Coral woman killed in crash on Skyline Boulevard

The site of a deadly crash on Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral, Friday, May 19, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A Cape Coral woman died in the hospital from injuries received in a Friday morning crash on Skyline Boulevard.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a Chrysler 300 driven by a 34-year-old Cape Coral woman was traveling westbound on Southwest 8th Terrace, approaching the intersection of Skyline Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. She came up to a stop sign.

Yudeysi Moreno-Blanco, 37, was driving a Nissan Versa northbound in the inside travel lane of Skyline Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Southwest 8th Terrace. She did not have a stop sign.

The Chrysler entered the intersection with the intention of turning left onto Skyline Boulevard and pulled out directly in front of Moreno-Blanco’s Nissan.

The front bumper of the Nissan struck the left front of the Chrysler, which sent both vehicles rotating clockwise as they skidded north. While rotating, the Nissan overturned on its left side and struck a concrete street light pole that was in the center median.

Both Moreno-Blanco and her passenger, 33-year-old Alexei Miranda Nieves, were transported via helicopter to Gulf Coast Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Nieves’ injuries were downgraded to non-life-threatening; Moreno-Blanco died at the hospital from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Cape Coral Hospital for treatment. Her passenger did not sustain any injuries.

According to CCPD, speed was not a factor in the crash.

If you witnessed the crash or have information, you can contact CCPD at (239) 574-3223 or CCPDtips@capecoral.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Please use Case Report # 23-012399.