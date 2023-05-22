Vacant Applebee’s, Honda dealership demolished near Cypress Lake Drive, US 41 intersection

During the past couple of weeks, about a million motorists would have passed by the intersection at Cypress Lake Drive/Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers.

Those motorists may have noticed a couple of things missing as the old Honda of Fort Myers, 14020 S. Tamiami Trail, and the vacant Applebee’s, 13550 S. Tamiami Trail, were demolished earlier this month.

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union purchased the Applebee’s site, which has been closed since April 2020, for $5 million in November 2019. The credit union is planning to build a new branch, but company representatives declined to comment on building details and a timetable for construction.

