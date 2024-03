The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing on Tuesday to get the community’s input on a traffic situation on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.

Traffic at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road is…

“Eh, it’s a little ridiculous,” said Bruno Dimichele, who was visiting Bonita Springs.

“Yeah, it’s pretty bad, but it’s been getting a little bit better,” Ramon Suarez said. “Maybe we can have more traffic lights or something, make them a little bit safer, but still, that’s not going to do much about the congestion.”

FDOT has a project development and environment study at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.

The study evaluates potential capacity, safety improvements and features to address congestion while meeting future demand.

“We love the tourists because they help employ all of our people. However, during season, it’s very frustrating for the people who live here,” said Dianna Dietscher of Fort Myers Beach. “A lot of times the drivers do crazy things, you know, like they’ll stop in the middle of the road because they’re lost.”

Different options are being considered, including a crosswalk, bike lanes and a transit stop.

WINK News talked with a few people who all agreed on one thing: something needs to change.

“I often have to take some detours and these other roads, so I suppose if some work traffic was somehow directed there could be a little bit easier,” said Suarez.

But right now, it’s inconvenient and definitely a headache.

“I avoid going shopping, so I am here against my will,” added Dietscher. “I have no food left. I’ve been not going out because I don’t like to put up with all the traffic.”

The hearing began in person at 5 p.m. with an open house and live online at 5:45 p.m. when the formal presentation will begin.