FDOT Truck. (Credit: WINK News)

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public hearing for a road redevelopment and environmental study.

According to FDOT, the hearing is for the U.S. 41 at Bonita Beach Road project.

The meeting will be held at the Bonita Springs Recreation Center at 26740 Pine Ave. on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. before the formal presentation starts at 6 p.m.

The study is going to evaluate potential capacity and safety improvements and will also address traffic.

If you can’t attend the hearing in person, you can do so online, but you need to register in advance.

Click here to register for the hearing online.