New Stones Throw restaurant opens at Cape Coral Parkway

When Franco Russo and Wayne Entsminger bought the property next door to their existing Two Meatballs in a Kitchen restaurant in Cape Coral, they wanted to call it Next Door.

They even got as far as creating a social media page and ordering some embroidered shirts to help promote it. Then they realized another Cape Coral restaurateur beat them to the name.

“So, we had to pivot,” Russo said. “We were just looking up online, what’s another meaning for nearby or next door? So, we came up with Stones Throw, being that it’s a stone throw away from Two Meatballs.”

At 1339 Cape Coral Parkway in Big John’s Plaza, Stones Throw had a soft launch earlier this week and hosted its grand opening Wednesday. It’s open from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 3 to 10 p.m. weekends.

