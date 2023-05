One person has been injured after a car slammed into two other vehicle and a home in Lehigh Acres, igniting a fire.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue crews responded to the scene at Leeland Heights Boulevard East and Richmond Avenue North, Monday afternoon, before 3.

A vehicle crashed into a home near Leeland Heights Blvd/Richmond Ave, igniting a fire that impacted addt’l vehicles in the yard as well as the residence. No one in the home reported injuries. The fire was extinguished; a patient from the vehicle was transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/V0FAT8Ccue — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 29, 2023

Several vehicles crashed at the scene and the flames burnt part of the house.

