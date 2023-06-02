WINK News

Missing child found dead in Charlotte County canal

Reporter: Asha Patel Writer: Rachel Murphy
Charlotte County deputies confirm that the four-year-old missing girl has been found dead in a canal.

Four-year-old Evelyn Geer was reported missing around 12:00 a.m. Friday morning.

She was last reported only wearing a diaper along Barksdale Street. According to deputies, Evelyn was autistic.

A neighbor said he woke up to helicopters at 4:00 a.m.

This is an active investigation. Law enforcement is redirecting traffic near Barksdale. Deputies have blocked off Corcoran and Collingsworth Boulevard.

