Missing child found dead in Charlotte County canal

Charlotte County deputies confirm that the four-year-old missing girl has been found dead in a canal.

Four-year-old Evelyn Geer was reported missing around 12:00 a.m. Friday morning.

She was last reported only wearing a diaper along Barksdale Street. According to deputies, Evelyn was autistic.

A neighbor said he woke up to helicopters at 4:00 a.m.

This is an active investigation. Law enforcement is redirecting traffic near Barksdale. Deputies have blocked off Corcoran and Collingsworth Boulevard.