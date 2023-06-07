People speak out at city council meeting for Cape Coral Yacht Club

Cape Coral City Council is hosting a meeting to discuss the fate of the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

There are very few seats left. A line of people are standing outside of the room, waiting to give a public comment. A majority are speaking on behalf of the yacht club.

People are calling on the city council to do everything they can to preserve this building, practically begging them not to take the last piece of history we have left in Cape Coral.

They called the yacht club the heart of this community up until Hurricane Ian.

Former council member Gloria Tate spoke during public comments. Tate said she applied to the state to get the building designated as historic.

Tate read the correspondence from the state, indicating that the state believes the building could meet the criteria to be designated as historic.

WINK News spoke with one of the public speakers before the meeting started, “We have lost so much. And I don’t think it’s feasibly acceptable to let this go by the wayside and be destroyed.”

One city council member fired back at those who want to keep the ballroom asking why they didn’t raise the money to fix it themselves.