2 Fort Myers teens accused of armed robbery during phone sale

Credit: CBS

Two teenagers are in custody after Fort Myers Police detectives said they robbed someone at gunpoint during a meetup for an online cell phone sale.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the 16-year-old boys were arrested after officers received a call at around 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, about an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station at 2938 Fowler St.

The victim had met the boys for the pre-arranged purchase of a cell phone. When the victim displayed the phone, one of the suspects showed what looked like counterfeit bills before grabbing the phone from the victim’s hand, while the other suspect pointed a gun at the victim. The teens ran away with the victim chasing them.

Officers arrived and gathered information, tracking the suspects to an address on Cocos Avenue where multiple subjects were detained for investigation.

One teen faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The other faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching and passing counterfeited bank bills. Both remain in the Lee County Jail.