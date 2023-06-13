Trump addresses supporters after arraignment in Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters Tuesday from his resort in Bedminster.

He held the fundraiser following his arraignment. This is the first time he’s addressed a crowd since appearing in federal court.

Arraignment in Miami

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. This is the first time the Department of Justice has ever charged a former president with a crime.

Trump was released on his own recognizance after the 45-minute proceeding. As a condition of his release, he is barred from talking to his aide Walt Nauta, who was charged on six counts in the 44-page indictment, about the case.

Trump will not be required to relinquish his passport and there will be no limit on his domestic or international travel. He departed the courthouse just before 4 p.m. ET.

Trump, who flew on his private plane to Miami on Monday, arrived at the courthouse at around 1:50 p.m. ET and then was booked.

Officials told reporters ahead of the arraignment that there will be no mugshot, and cameras were not allowed in the courthouse.

Special counsel Jack Smith, whose office led the investigation that led the Justice Department to charge Trump, arrived in Miami on Monday night.

WINK News contributed to this article.