Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli not running for reelection

Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli. Credit: CRE Consultants

Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli has announced he will not run for reelection after his term ends in 2024.

“Governor DeSantis called upon me in August of 2019 to fill the vacated Lee County Board of Commissioners, District 3 seat left by the unfortunate passing of my predecessor, Commissioner Larry Kiker,” Sandelli wrote in his announcement. “In 2020, I was able to successfully run for a full four-year term which ends in November of 2024. I am not a politician and have always defined myself as simply a public servant. A sense of purpose in each day and the joy of service to our Nation, State, and County has been, and continues to be, an honor.

“At the end of my term, I will then be 76 years old and the ‘elder’ of my counterparts on the County Commission. They, the County team, and the constituents I serve mean a great deal to me professionally and personally.

“After much deliberation with my family, we feel the time is right to not seek another term. While ‘retirement’ is not something I aspire to, I will find a purpose looking forward, but with a goal of more free time for the family and myself. It has been a great ride, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve you and this great community!”

