3 teenagers accused of robbing, jumping Cape Coral victim

POLICE LIGHTS Credit: WINK News

Three teenagers have been arrested after allegedly jumping a victim in Cape Coral.

It happened on Thursday at Cultural Park, located on the 500 block of Cultural Park Boulevard south.

According to a release from the City of Cape Coral, responding officers met with the victim who said the teenagers caused significant injuries while taking turns beating them in an unprovoked attack.

The victim said the three teenagers took a phone and credit cards before leaving the area.

Tracking the stolen cell phone to a nearby location led detectives to where one of the suspects lives. Later, detectives located the other two teens who all reported being involved in the altercation.

The three suspects have all been transported to the Lee County Jail.