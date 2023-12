Brandon Wagner Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies have arrested the victim of a home invasion robbery, as an investigation revealed he may have been trafficking drugs in Bonita Springs.

A report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Brandon Wagner told deputies two men broke into his home wearing masks in Dellwood Lane on Wednesday.

He said they put a gun in his mouth and demanded bricks of drugs and money.

Wagner claims they took his gold chain and watch, then beat and zip-tied him.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they arrested Wagner after finding drugs and a gun in his home.

According to the report, the suspects left the home with multiple bags of marijuana.

Wagner was arrested on multiple charges, including drug possession and possession of a weapon by a felon.