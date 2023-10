(CREDIT: WINK News)

Three teens were arrested for burglarizing a vacant home to throw a party.

Cape Coral Police said they were sent to the scene because of a disturbance on Southeast First Street.

Four teens were yelled at when neighbors saw them smashing a window near the house. The teenagers dispersed when police officers arrived.

Nevertheless, officers caught three of the teenagers. The teenagers that were caught were 13 and 14 years old.