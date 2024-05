This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with a tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found, and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jessica Baker is wanted in Lee County on two counts of violation of probation for the possession of cocaine and a controlled substance. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News Baker was released from jail and admitted into a court-ordered drug treatment program but then walked off. That triggered the new warrants for her arrest. Look for Baker in North Fort Myers.

Alfonso Reyes has a warrant out for his arrest for failing to show up in court for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in Collier County. He was last known to live in Golden Gate Estates but also has connections in East Naples. Investigators add he has worked under the table as a roofer, laborer, and in restaurants.

Kalvin Jones is accused of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church in Lee County. Jones, too, is a known career offender who Crime Stoppers said is peddling poison on the streets of Southwest Florida. Look for him in central Fort Myers.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.