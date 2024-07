This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

61-year-old Ivan Ray Mays topped the list. Back in 2021, he did time for DUI and battery on a law enforcement officer. He hit several cars, including deputy cruisers and then crashed his own so badly that he had to be extricated. Mays is on probation until June of 2026. Lee County told us he violated probation and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Alejandro Hernandez Jacinto is on probation for domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells us the 36-year-old has violated that probation and Lee County Deputies want your help to find him.

Steven David Funke is also wanted for violating probation. He did time for injuring a one-year-old child. The 32-year-old is 6’1″ and has a tattoo of an eagle with an American flag on his left arm.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.