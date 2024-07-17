Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17, 2024

WINK News
FC Naples hires Matt Poland to be the club’s first head coach and sporting director.
The Maurers don’t live on waterfront property, but Tuesday night, it looked like it.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
The proposed budget was created using a millage rate of 5.3126, reducing the millage rate from the prior year which was 5.3694.
After watching and re-watching the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, a local psychiatrist said it’s natural to feel a toll on your mental health.
Homeowners feel like they’re caught in a storm of rising insurance costs and soaring premiums.
A man from Collier County has been arrested by Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly stole an iPhone from Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate.
As Collier County’s water park undergoes major renovations and repairs, county officials are considering options that may include using a private operator and tourist-development taxes to supplement county funds for repairs and renovations.
A Naples Manor man has been arrested after allegedly possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people.
Volunteers of the United Way Lee, Hendry, and Glades are set to gather for the 2024 Day of Action for Franklin Park Elementary School.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has given a different designation to the Florida bass to separate it from the largemouth bass. The new Florida bass and the largemouth bass are still considered the same species.
Charlotte County voters can meet candidates vying for local office during the three-hour Political Hob Nob event at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
Take a look at this year’s school calendars for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Lee Counties.
The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into the Secret Service’s handling of security for former President Donald Trump on the day a gunman tried to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally.
Collier County’s tourism tax collections are up 13.29% this fiscal year, with $38.16 million collected, edging toward eclipsing last fiscal year’s total of $41 million.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
Daniel McMillen is accused of violating Lee County probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told us he has five priors for aggravated assault, child cruelty and false imprisonment/domestic violence. Once he’s back in custody, he won’t go anywhere. He will be held without bond.
John Southwick is also wanted in Lee. Investigators said he failed to show up in court on a charge of dealing in stolen property. He is accused of stealing an $18,000 GPS satellite receiver and then trying to sell it on Facebook Marketplace for $3,500. Southwick is a repeat offender with a lengthy criminal past. Look for him on Fort Myers Beach.
Megan Walton turns 40 next week. She has a warrant out for her arrest on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Look for her in downtown Fort Myers. She also goes by Megan Higginbotham or Megan DeBernardo.
If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.