Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17, 2024

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Daniel McMillen is accused of violating Lee County probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told us he has five priors for aggravated assault, child cruelty and false imprisonment/domestic violence. Once he’s back in custody, he won’t go anywhere. He will be held without bond.

John Southwick is also wanted in Lee. Investigators said he failed to show up in court on a charge of dealing in stolen property. He is accused of stealing an $18,000 GPS satellite receiver and then trying to sell it on Facebook Marketplace for $3,500. Southwick is a repeat offender with a lengthy criminal past. Look for him on Fort Myers Beach.

Megan Walton turns 40 next week. She has a warrant out for her arrest on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Look for her in downtown Fort Myers. She also goes by Megan Higginbotham or Megan DeBernardo.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.