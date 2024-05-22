2 new subdivisions planned for Punta Gorda

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Lima, Ohio-based franchise with about 100 locations added the first three in Florida over the past two years. All of them are in Cape Coral and co-owned by Horstman and Barry Goettemoeller.
Punta Gorda Planning Commission approved final plat plans for two subdivisions near Jones Loop Road that will bring 368 new homes to the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday the passing of their beloved retired K-9 named Wiley.
A 21-year-old woman from Sarasota died after a deadly crash involving two cars occurred on State Route 31 and Bermont Road.
Bay Street Yard, an entertainment venue in downtown Fort Myers, announced on Facebook its grand opening for Saturday.
Welcome to the 2023 WINK News Hurricane Guide. Hurricane season is now here, and for the next six months, the WINK Weather Team will constantly monitor for tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes that could be potential threats.
If an evacuation order has been issued, officials strongly encourage you to make every effort to leave the area. Evacuation options that may be better than going to a public shelter include:
Following a hurricane, electrical equipment, downed power lines and household wiring can all pose potential hazards if not dealt with properly. Here’s how to safely contend with such problems.
A woman who was found naked and wandering inside a storm drain at the Fort Myers Country Club has died, according to police.
A man from Cape Coral was arrested yesterday morning for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.
The downtown Fort Myers post office has fully reopened, having begun retail operations on Wednesday.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Wednesday with isolated storms closer to the coast in the late afternoon and into the evening.
New boundaries have been established for the Collier Mosquito Control District, the first expansion in over 20 years.
23-year-old Connor Thurman is accused of throwing beer bottles off his balcony. When he was asked to leave, he was determined to take his Corona with him.
What looked like progress in getting tax relief for Hurricane Ian victims has hit a potential new snag.
Punta Gorda Planning Commission approved final plat plans for two subdivisions near Jones Loop Road that will bring 368 new homes to the area.
The matter will move to City Council for a final vote at an upcoming meeting.
Paul Martin, vice president of land development for Kolter Land Partners LLC, is the developer. He and his engineer, Todd Rebol of Banks Engineering, appeared before the planning commission May 21.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.