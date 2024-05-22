WINK News

Watch Now

2 new subdivisions planned for Punta Gorda

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:
Credit: D.R. Horton

Punta Gorda Planning Commission approved final plat plans for two subdivisions near Jones Loop Road that will bring 368 new homes to the area. 

The matter will move to City Council for a final vote at an upcoming meeting. 

Paul Martin, vice president of land development for Kolter Land Partners LLC, is the developer. He and his engineer, Todd Rebol of Banks Engineering, appeared before the planning commission May 21. 

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here. 

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.