FSW’s new summer program helps freshmen transition to college

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Fort Myers City councilman Liston Bochette claimed that the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge will make the “5 points” intersection in Fort Myers more dangerous.
The 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival has announced it will return to Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night.
Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.
Insurers are figuring out if your home is worth their risk without even stepping foot on your property. Consumer advocates worry this is going to make the state’s insurance crisis even worse for homeowners. Industry experts believe using drones are a better way to asses homes.
Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.
When a lawyer tells you to keep quiet, it’s probably in your best interest. But, Connor Crumrine did not follow that advice in court Wednesday in Charlotte County.
The bright blue paint got in the water when Lee Department Of Transportation crews were painting the underside of a bridge that crosses over the river.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 22, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Councilman Liston Bochette said burying the power lines won’t just help with the look of the area but much more.
The city council wants to upgrade the park, but Cape Coral neighbors have been resisting it every step of the way.
Nine men have been arrested for trying to lure children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Highway Patrol unit is being switched back to the traffic unit title to clear up any unanticipated confusion for residents.
Bunions, a painful foot condition, can make each step feel like walking on a path of sharp pebbles.
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
Everyone knows how annoying mosquitos are, which is why as we approach rainy season, we’re following up on collier’s mosquito fish program.
Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.
“I’m just coming back to the education environment after 13 years,” said Bent.
But she’s faced many of the same challenges as her peers who came straight out of high school.
“To learn the process of school, how to input assignments, learn the campus, learn the websites, and how to navigate, was a lot,” she said.
That’s why FSW created a new program this summer, the Buccaneer Bound Summer Bridge program.
“We have a new program that we’ve developed for students who have just graduated high school,” said Christy Gilfert, FSW associate vice president for academic success. “It’s designed to help students transition from the high school environment over to the college environment.”
Starting June 25 from Monday through Thursday, for six weeks – these buccaneers will take two courses. Each made to help the students build a foundation for their journey through college, while introducing them to all to the campus resources.
“We also offer with the program a $1,000 scholarship,” said Gilfert. “And so that will cover students’ tuition and fees. And so, it’s really also an opportunity for them to take these classes without financial worry.”
That’s something students like Bent said they could benefit from too.
“Yes, I wish that was available to me,” she said. “It keeps the structure fresh out of high school introduces the new structure which it can be intimidating. It’s great. I wish I would have had that experience.”
Gilfert said if this program takes off, they’ll work on opening it up to other incoming students. As of now, only first-time-in-college, high school graduates are eligible.
Spots are filling up quick! With 25 open seats for this program, they’ve already gotten around 20 applications from interested students.
If you’re interested, click here, to find out more information on how to apply for this program.
Applications are open until June 11.