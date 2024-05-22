FSW’s new summer program helps freshmen transition to college

Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.

“I’m just coming back to the education environment after 13 years,” said Bent.

But she’s faced many of the same challenges as her peers who came straight out of high school.

“To learn the process of school, how to input assignments, learn the campus, learn the websites, and how to navigate, was a lot,” she said.

That’s why FSW created a new program this summer, the Buccaneer Bound Summer Bridge program.

“We have a new program that we’ve developed for students who have just graduated high school,” said Christy Gilfert, FSW associate vice president for academic success. “It’s designed to help students transition from the high school environment over to the college environment.”

Starting June 25 from Monday through Thursday, for six weeks – these buccaneers will take two courses. Each made to help the students build a foundation for their journey through college, while introducing them to all to the campus resources.

“We also offer with the program a $1,000 scholarship,” said Gilfert. “And so that will cover students’ tuition and fees. And so, it’s really also an opportunity for them to take these classes without financial worry.”

That’s something students like Bent said they could benefit from too.

“Yes, I wish that was available to me,” she said. “It keeps the structure fresh out of high school introduces the new structure which it can be intimidating. It’s great. I wish I would have had that experience.”

Gilfert said if this program takes off, they’ll work on opening it up to other incoming students. As of now, only first-time-in-college, high school graduates are eligible.

Spots are filling up quick! With 25 open seats for this program, they’ve already gotten around 20 applications from interested students.

If you’re interested, click here, to find out more information on how to apply for this program.

Applications are open until June 11.