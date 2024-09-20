New procedure to help ease rib pain

Collier man arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession and transmission
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, a Collier man is facing over four counts of possession and transmission of child sex abuse material.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, a Collier man is facing over four counts of possession and transmission of child sex abuse material.
You don’t have to be a top athlete to know the pain of a broken rib. Millions of people have experienced breaking or fracturing a rib or even several ribs.
It’s the third Friday of the month, so that means it’s time for Music Walk!
A heavy police presence has been reported on Montgomery Avenue in Tice.
Southwest Florida’s first of a planned eight Potbelly locations opened Sept. 20.
The Pet for a Vet fundraiser held by WINK News’ sister radio station, 96.9 WINKFM, easily surpassed its goal of $15,000.
Bank of America is raising its hourly minimum wage to $24 for full-time and part-time employees. This could be good news for the banking industry and customers in general, Florida Gulf Coast University Assistant Professor of Economics Krishna Regmi said.
A recent expansion of the local restaurant nearly doubled its size in the Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road. The restaurant grew from 1,545 to 2,830 square feet over the summer. “It’s getting big,” said chef-owner Petar Al Kurdi.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is enlisting landowner’s assistance for the Florida Panther Payment for Ecosystem Services pilot program.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms along with slightly higher afternoon temperatures on this Friday.
A middle school student was arrested Thursday for threatening another student at Trafalgar Middle School in Cape Coral.
Captiva Island is set to kick off its 10th-annual Island Hopper Songwriter Festival, which celebrates music throughout Southwest Florida.
In 1998, Florida voted for non-partisan school board elections. In November, Florida will decide whether political parties are essential for school board elections.
The past year for Pamela Rose has been a hard pill to swallow. When Rose was diagnosed with breast cancer in March, the hairdresser went through a list of treatments.
Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday night in Fort Myers.
Most of the time, patients are sent home, told to take it easy and let it heal, but sometimes, the pain doesn’t go away.
Now, there’s a new procedure that can help ease the pain.
Whether it happened during a car crash, a fall or a ball game, a broken or fractured rib can make every breath you take painful.
When those ribs don’t heal or when multiple ribs are broken, rib fixation or plating can help.
Surgeons screw titanium plates along the surface of the broken or cracked ribs.
Rib plating can be done either directly under the skin, with the plate laying on top of the ribs, or from inside the chest cavity, underneath the ribs, depending on the severity of the injury.
“Once you put the plates in, the plates stay in forever,” said Dr. Farshad Farnejad, Critical care surgeon at North Suburban Medical Center.
This procedure can be done immediately after the injury occurs, or even years later.