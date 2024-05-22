Son accused of stabbing mother to death: “My family also lied and said I was bipolar.”

WINK News
Fort Myers City councilman Liston Bochette claimed that the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge will make the “5 points” intersection in Fort Myers more dangerous.
The 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival has announced it will return to Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night.
Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.
Insurers are figuring out if your home is worth their risk without even stepping foot on your property. Consumer advocates worry this is going to make the state’s insurance crisis even worse for homeowners. Industry experts believe using drones are a better way to asses homes.
Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.
The bright blue paint got in the water when Lee Department Of Transportation crews were painting the underside of a bridge that crosses over the river.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 22, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Councilman Liston Bochette said burying the power lines won’t just help with the look of the area but much more.
The city council wants to upgrade the park, but Cape Coral neighbors have been resisting it every step of the way.
Nine men have been arrested for trying to lure children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Highway Patrol unit is being switched back to the traffic unit title to clear up any unanticipated confusion for residents.
Bunions, a painful foot condition, can make each step feel like walking on a path of sharp pebbles.
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
Everyone knows how annoying mosquitos are, which is why as we approach rainy season, we’re following up on collier’s mosquito fish program.
When a lawyer tells you to keep quiet, it’s probably in your best interest. But, Connor Crumrine did not follow that advice in court on Wednesday in Charlotte County.
Crumrine, 23, is charged with stabbing his 54-year-old mother, Jennifer Crumrine, to death in December.
Before Crumrine’s case can be taken to court, a decision must be made on whether he is mentally competent to stand trial.
In court Wednesday, Judge Lisa Porter decided to reconvene on the matter on July 31, in order to give a doctor time to evaluate Crumrine.
The hearing only took a couple of minutes, and while Crumrine wasn’t physically in the courtroom, that didn’t stop him from making his wishes known.
After the decision was made, Crumrine asked if he could say a few words.
His lawyer suggested he stay quiet, and Judge Porter echoed those thoughts, but Crumrine spoke anyway.
Connor Crumrine mugshot (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)
“Is there any way you can schedule sooner?” Crumrine asked. “Because they’re taking advantage of me really bad.”
Crumrine then went on to accuse his family of lying about his mental health.
“My family also lied and said I was bipolar, and all of the doctors are just taking the prosecutor’s word for it,” Crumrine said. “It’s really not fair.”
This isn’t the first time Crumrine’s expressed thoughts like these.
He sent Judge Porter letters back when she first ordered a competency evaluation, calling a doctor’s findings “an overall unaccurate portrayal of my mental state.”
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Crumrine’s mother wanted to take him to a behavioral center, but that didn’t sit well with Crumrine.