Son accused of stabbing mother to death: “My family also lied and said I was bipolar.”

When a lawyer tells you to keep quiet, it’s probably in your best interest. But, Connor Crumrine did not follow that advice in court on Wednesday in Charlotte County.

Crumrine, 23, is charged with stabbing his 54-year-old mother, Jennifer Crumrine, to death in December.

Before Crumrine’s case can be taken to court, a decision must be made on whether he is mentally competent to stand trial.

In court Wednesday, Judge Lisa Porter decided to reconvene on the matter on July 31, in order to give a doctor time to evaluate Crumrine.

The hearing only took a couple of minutes, and while Crumrine wasn’t physically in the courtroom, that didn’t stop him from making his wishes known.

After the decision was made, Crumrine asked if he could say a few words.

His lawyer suggested he stay quiet, and Judge Porter echoed those thoughts, but Crumrine spoke anyway. Connor Crumrine mugshot (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

“Is there any way you can schedule sooner?” Crumrine asked. “Because they’re taking advantage of me really bad.”

Crumrine then went on to accuse his family of lying about his mental health.

“My family also lied and said I was bipolar, and all of the doctors are just taking the prosecutor’s word for it,” Crumrine said. “It’s really not fair.”

This isn’t the first time Crumrine’s expressed thoughts like these.

He sent Judge Porter letters back when she first ordered a competency evaluation, calling a doctor’s findings “an overall unaccurate portrayal of my mental state.”

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Crumrine’s mother wanted to take him to a behavioral center, but that didn’t sit well with Crumrine.

