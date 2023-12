The community is mourning the loss of a mother, a friend and a teacher.

Jennifer Crumrine was stabbed to death in her Port Charlotte home the day after Christmas by her own son, who is now behind bars.

Multiple teachers and parents told WINK news she taught at Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda.

Deputies identified the killer as her 23-year-old son, Connor Crumrine.

Reports said she was getting ready to take him to a mental health institution when he stabbed her in the neck. He also attacked his sisters when they tried to protect her.

Both sisters are expected to make a full recovery.